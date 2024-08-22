MP: Collapsed Bridge Raises Questions About Construction Quality, Leaves Farmers In Limbo

Udayanagar (Madhya Pradesh): The bridge built over the canal connecting to the Mahigaon pond collapsed, raising questions about the quality of work and the water resource department's accountability. The collapse of the bridge has left farmers in a lurch, as they will need water from the pond within two months.

The department has promised to make a new arrangement, but till then, farmers will have to face the problem. BJP leader Mahesh Patel demanded immediate construction of a new bridge, while Bagli MLA Murali Bhanwara has assured that a new bridge will be built after discussing with concerned officers.

The water resources department has already sent an estimate of the 90-meter bridge to the concerned officer and is preparing a work plan for the new arrangement.

Highlighting the farmers' plight, Patel said that a new bridge should be constructed at the earliest or a temporary arrangement should be made so that farmers do not have to face trouble for irrigation for their wheat crop. The collapse of the bridge has also raised concerns about the safety of tourists who frequently visit the area for picnics.