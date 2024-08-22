 MP: Collapsed Bridge Raises Questions About Construction Quality, Leaves Farmers In Limbo
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Collapsed Bridge Raises Questions About Construction Quality, Leaves Farmers In Limbo

MP: Collapsed Bridge Raises Questions About Construction Quality, Leaves Farmers In Limbo

The collapse of the bridge has left farmers in a lurch, as they will need water from the pond within two months.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 10:44 PM IST
article-image

Udayanagar (Madhya Pradesh): The bridge built over the canal connecting to the Mahigaon pond collapsed, raising questions about the quality of work and the water resource department's accountability. The collapse of the bridge has left farmers in a lurch, as they will need water from the pond within two months.

The department has promised to make a new arrangement, but till then, farmers will have to face the problem. BJP leader Mahesh Patel demanded immediate construction of a new bridge, while Bagli MLA Murali Bhanwara has assured that a new bridge will be built after discussing with concerned officers.

Read Also
3 Peddlers Arrested For Selling Buprenorphine Injections Illegally To Youths In MP's Jabalpur; Over...
article-image

The water resources department has already sent an estimate of the 90-meter bridge to the concerned officer and is preparing a work plan for the new arrangement.

Highlighting the farmers' plight, Patel said that a new bridge should be constructed at the earliest or a temporary arrangement should be made so that farmers do not have to face trouble for irrigation for their wheat crop. The collapse of the bridge has also raised concerns about the safety of tourists who frequently visit the area for picnics.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay High Court: Written Insults On Email Or Social Media That Lower Dignity Of Woman Sufficient To Book Accused Under IPC
Bombay High Court: Written Insults On Email Or Social Media That Lower Dignity Of Woman Sufficient To Book Accused Under IPC
Bombay HC Orders Maharashtra Govt To Develop Urgent Rehabilitation Scheme For Encroachers In Sanjay Gandhi National Park
Bombay HC Orders Maharashtra Govt To Develop Urgent Rehabilitation Scheme For Encroachers In Sanjay Gandhi National Park
Predatory Behavior: Social Media Posts Reveal Years Of Harassment Faced By Mumbai’s Mithibai And NMIMS University Students
Predatory Behavior: Social Media Posts Reveal Years Of Harassment Faced By Mumbai’s Mithibai And NMIMS University Students
Thane: Social Worker Amol Kendre Ends Hunger Strike After Central Railway Promises Halts For 15 More Fast Trains At Diva Station
Thane: Social Worker Amol Kendre Ends Hunger Strike After Central Railway Promises Halts For 15 More Fast Trains At Diva Station

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Collapsed Bridge Raises Questions About Construction Quality, Leaves Farmers In Limbo

MP: Collapsed Bridge Raises Questions About Construction Quality, Leaves Farmers In Limbo

Blind Murder Case Solved: Main Accused Arrested In Minor Girl's Death In Sardarpur

Blind Murder Case Solved: Main Accused Arrested In Minor Girl's Death In Sardarpur

Indore Municipal Corporation To Accept Devpt Fee From 535 Plot Owners In Tulsi Nagar

Indore Municipal Corporation To Accept Devpt Fee From 535 Plot Owners In Tulsi Nagar

Thieves Target Agriculture Professor's House, Steal Cash & Valuables Worth Lakhs In Indore

Thieves Target Agriculture Professor's House, Steal Cash & Valuables Worth Lakhs In Indore

Four Accused To Manage Traffic Every Saturday In Indore

Four Accused To Manage Traffic Every Saturday In Indore