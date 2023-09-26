MP: CM To Inaugurate Narmada Link Project On September 29 In Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to visit Umrali village of Alirajpur district on September 29 and inaugurate Maa Narmada Link Project here. He would also address a general meeting at Hanuman Temple premises.

Sharing information, district BJP president Maku Parwal said that party workers have swung into action ahead of the preparations for the programme.

Elaborating benefits of Narmada Link Project, he said that the project would greatly benefit farmers of the entire assembly area as well as the district.

CM had laid foundation stone of the project at a total cost of Rs 2,200 crore, fulfilling demands raised by MLA Nagar Singh Chauhan. Now, it is being inaugurated by him before the end of his current tenure. This would prove to be a big achievement for the region, he added.