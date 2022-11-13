MP: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to attend Sagar Gaurav Diwas function

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting regarding Sagar Gaurav Diwas celebrations was held here on Saturday. Sagar Gaurav Diwas will be celebrated on November 26 on Gour Jayanti. An organising committee will be formed for the celebration event. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also be present. The first meeting of the Sagar Gaurav Diwas Committee will be held on November 17 at 2 pm.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh informed that the city's organising committee would have 51 members. Ward-level organising committees will have 11 members whose ex-officio president will be councillor of concerned ward. The ex-officio members of the municipal committee will be MPs, MLAs, mayors, and District Panchayat Presidents of the district. Others will include litterateurs, cultural workers, journalists, doctors, advocates, social workers, etc.

The main function will be held on Gour Samadhi premises located in the university campus. The main idea behind the theme is highlight sacrifice and contribution of Hari Singh Gour. Essay, painting, fancy dress, youth dialogue competitions will also be organised.

On November 25, there will be Deepotsav in every house in Sagar city. Also, former students of Sagar University will be invited and honoured. Film actors Mukesh Tiwari and Ashutosh Rana will be present.

At the meeting, MLA Shailendra Jain, mayor Sangeeta Sushil Tiwari,Collector Deepak Arya,Superintendent of Police Tarun Nayak and District BJP President Gaurav Sirothiya were present.