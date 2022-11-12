Sagar: ‘KBC contestant from Khurai to be feted by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’

FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): State minister of urban development and housing, Bhupendra Singh, extended his gratitude towards Bhupendra Chaudhary, a contestant of the reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), who hails from Khurai town of Sagar and ended up winning Rs 50 lakh on the show.

Congratulating Chaudhary through a video call on the achievement, minister Singh stated that the general public of Khurai and the residents of the entire state bask in his glory. He added that Chaudhary has brought laurels to Khurai and Sagar district, in view of which, he shall be felicitated by Chief Minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sagar Gaurav Diwas, which shall be observed on November 26.

Notably, Chaudhary is a native of Khejra Ijjat village, linked to Khurai town of Sagar district, who is posted as an agricultural scientist at an NGO based in Gujarat. During the course of his stay on the “KBC Hot Seat”, he discussed at length about the development works introduced in Khurai and also termed Minister Singh’s role to be pivotal in the success of the same.

After winning an amount of Rs 50 lakh, Chaudhary also faced the question that promised to award a sum of Rs 1 crore, on which he chose to quit the game, owing to his exhausted lifelines and risk of losing hefty amount of money in case of a wrong answer.