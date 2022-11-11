Sagar: Dharam Jagran Vibhaag demands teacher’s arrest for sexual harassment

Representative Image |

Bina (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Dharam Jagran Vibhaag has submitted a memorandum to Superintendent of Police, demanding arrest of a man posted as a teacher at a government school in Mudiya Dehra village near Bina, police said on Friday.

The police added that the organisation has requested the arrest of the teacher for lending money to a woman and allegedly sexually harassing her and pressurising her to convert to Islam when she failed to repay the loan.

In the memorandum, the office bearers of the department, while addressing the Sagar SP, have demanded arrest of Shamim Khan, a teacher of the government school in the said village. The memorandum stated that Khan often lent money to women on interest and then harassed them.

The organisation members cited a similar incident in Bina, where a man borrowed money from Khan. After some time, Khan allegedly pressurised his wife and took her to Bhopal, where he filmed obscene videos of her.

Khan threatened to upload her obscene videos on the internet, if she dared to lodge a police complaint, He also pressurised her to convert to Islam. A few days later, Khan allegedly tried to commit the same offence with woman’s daughter, which she resisted and approached Bina police.

However, no action was taken against the alleged accused, after which the girl approached Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Bina police station SHO Kamal Nigwal stated that complainant’s father had borrowed money from Khan and the matter was being probed.