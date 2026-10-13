MP CM Mohan Yadav Visits MP's Ratlam To Pay Last Respects To Minister Chetanya Kashyap's Mother, Consoles Bereaved Family | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid floral tributes to the late Tejkunwar Bai Kashyap, mother of micro, small and medium enterprises minister Chetanya Kashyap, during his visit to Ratlam on Tuesday. He also met the bereaved family and expressed his condolences.

Yadav visited Visaji Mansion, where he paid floral tribute at late Tejkunwar Bai Kashyap’s portrait and prayed for peace for the departed soul. He consoled the family members and wished them strength during this difficult time.

Recalling his association with the late Tejkunwar Bai, Yadav said he had always received maternal affection from her.

He noted that she began her life in Kukshi and raised her young children with care and strong values after her husband’s death.

Scheduled caste welfare minister Nagar Singh Chouhan, corporation president Manisha Sharma, Mayor Prahlad Patel and Ratlam Development Authority president Manohar Porwal also attended the tribute.

Representatives of various political, religious and social organisations were also present.

Senior administrative and police officials, including commissioner Ashish Singh, ADG Rakesh Gupta, collector Ajay Katesariya, DIG Nimish Agrawal and SP Amit Kumar, attended the gathering along with other district officials.

Earlier, local leaders, including Mayor Prahlad Patel, welcomed the chief minister at the helipad upon his arrival in the city.