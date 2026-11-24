MP CM Mohan Yadav To Set Two-Year Development Agenda Through Bhopal And Chitrakoot Chintan Shivirs In December | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Niti Chintan Shivir with officers will take place in Bhopal on December 2, before the Chintan Shivir with the ministers in Chitrakoot on December 21 and 22.

All additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries, and collectors will participate in the Niti Chintan Shivir, consisting of two sessions.

In the first session, the officers will discuss the MP Vision Document, 2047, and in the second, they will focus on the targets for development and growth indicators.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav informed the ministers about it before the cabinet meeting on Monday.

The meeting will discuss the policy matter and the challenges coming in the way of carrying out the schemes.

In the first session of the meeting, eight nodal departments will make presentations on eight issues, and in the second, officials will discuss eight modules.

As Yadav caps off his third year in office as chief minister on December 13, he plans to set an agenda for the coming two years. So, he will mull over various issues with the ministers and officers.

State tries to bring seven artistic products under GI tag

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has informed the ministers that the government tries to bring seven more artistic products under the GI tag. The products include Mala, Bolni, and Pithaura made by the Bheels and dolls by the tribal people in Jhabua.

The products also include bowed string musical instruments, Bana and Chikara, and masks and wooden works of the Gond tribe.

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