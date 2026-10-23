MP CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate ₹2,387.60 Crore Narmada Irrigation Project In Dhar On October 24; 260 Villages To Benefit | Representative image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the Rs 2,387.60 crore Narmada-Jhabua-Petlawad-Thandla-Sardarpur Micro Lift Irrigation Project on Saturday at the sports complex in Sardarpur.

The project aims to provide irrigation facilities to 57,422 hectares of agricultural land across 260 villages in Dhar and Jhabua districts. This includes 66 villages in Sardarpur tehsil covering 25,422 hectares and 194 villages in Jhabua district covering 32,000 hectares.

Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, and Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria will attend the inauguration.

The project features an underground pipeline canal system that will supply pressurised water at 20 metres of pressure to 2.5-hectare land blocks, enabling farmers to use drip and sprinkler irrigation.

Water will be lifted from the Narmada River at Chandan Khedi village in Kukshi tehsil, Dhar district. The project requires 102.30 MW of electricity. Construction is complete, while testing and commissioning are underway.

CM’s Sardarpur Visit Preparations Reviewed

DHAR: Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur, Collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena and SP Sachin Sharma inspected the programme venue at the sports complex in Sardarpur on Friday to review preparations for Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s proposed visit.

They reviewed arrangements for the stage, pandal, seating, barricading, security, traffic management and parking.

Collector Meena directed officials to complete all arrangements within the stipulated deadline and ensure electricity, drinking water, cleanliness and sound systems.

SP Sharma reviewed security and traffic plans, stressing coordination among departments to ensure smooth movement and public convenience during the programme.