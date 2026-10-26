MP CM Mohan Yadav Reaffirms Drug-Free State Goal By 2029 During De-Addiction Programme In Barwani | Representative image

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday called for public participation in Madhya Pradesh’s campaign against substance abuse and said collective efforts were essential to make the state completely drug-free by 2029.

Yadav made the appeal while attending a de-addiction programme organised by the Shiv Panth community at Ajgariya village in Barwani district on the occasion of Sharad Purnima.

“Addiction is the root of destruction, and staying away from it is the foundation of a happy and meaningful life,” Yadav said. He urged people to pledge to spread awareness against substance abuse and contribute to building a drug-free Madhya Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said the state government was committed to achieving the target by 2029 in line with the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah.

Yadav stressed that citizens must treat the fight against addiction as a collective responsibility and actively spread awareness at the grassroots level.

He said community organisations, including social and religious groups, could highlight the harmful effects of substance abuse and encourage people to stay away from intoxicating substances.

The government’s target, he said, requires sustained efforts to prevent addiction and mobilise public support. He called on citizens to participate actively in the campaign and help build a healthier society free from addiction.

CM Yadav announces Rs 1L for Malkhamb players

SENDHWA: CM Yadav announced an incentive of Rs 1 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Fund for students who performed Malkhamb at Gayatri Dham in Kalalda, Barwani district, during the Sharad Utsav.

A total of 20 students from Eklavya Gurukul Gayatri Dham, studying in classes III to VIII, participated in the programme organised jointly by the gurukul and the District Sports and Youth Welfare Department.

The Chief Minister watched the performance and praised the young players for their physical balance, courage, concentration and sporting skills. He appreciated their dedication and encouraged them to continue practising the traditional Indian sport.

The students presented eight individual Malkhamb techniques, including Chakrasana, Dhanurasana and other challenging postures. They also performed seven group pyramid formations, demonstrating coordination, discipline and mutual trust.

National Commission for Scheduled Tribes chairman Antar Singh Arya, district in-charge minister Gautam Tetwal, MLA Shyam Barde and others were present at the event.