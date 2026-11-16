MP CM Mohan Yadav Makes Three Big Announcements In Khandwa, 2 Lakh Jobs, Tribal Coaching And MPPSC Exams Twice A Year | FP photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the newly constructed five-storey Khandwa Municipal Corporation building, built at Rs 16.97 crore, on Monday and attended the Tribal Pride Day programme marking the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, where he announced major initiatives for Tribal youths and government job aspirants.

The modern municipal complex, located at Civil Lines on Harsud Road near Law College, aims to bring major civic services under one roof, making administrative work more convenient for residents.

A distinctive feature of the building is that its rooms have been named after religious and cultural symbols, including Rameshwar and Krishna. The complex houses major municipal departments and offices, reducing the need for citizens to visit multiple locations.

Yadav, scheduled to arrive at 3 pm, reached Khandwa by helicopter around 4.20 pm and landed at the helipad prepared at Centre School. After inaugurating the building, he proceeded to the Tribal Pride Day programme at Nalanda Stadium.

Addressing the programme, Yadav announced a Rs 20-crore scheme to prepare Tribal youths for civil services examinations. Under the initiative, 200 candidates will receive specialised coaching in Indore.

He also announced that recruitment to two lakh government posts would begin soon and preparations were underway to conduct Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) examinations twice annually.

He said Tribal youths possessed immense talent and deserved better guidance, resources and opportunities to secure leadership positions.

Paying tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda and other Tribal freedom fighters, he emphasised preserving their contributions to India's independence and inspiring future generations.

Urban administration minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Tribal affairs minister Vijay Shah, mayor Amrita Yadav, BJP district president Rajpal Singh Tomar, MLA Kanchan Tanve, municipal officials and other public representatives attended the inauguration.