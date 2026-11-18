MP CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Unit Of ₹11,500 Crore Gandhi Sagar Pumped Hydro Project In Neemuch, 2,000 MW Peak Power Supply Targeted | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday inaugurated a unit of the Gandhi Sagar Pumped Hydro Storage Project at Greenko Power Plant in Rampur, Neemuch district. The project, being developed by Greenko Group with an investment of approximately Rs 11,500 crore, is among Asia's largest independent pumped hydro storage projects. One of its nine planned units has started operating.

The Chief Minister visited the plant after the Cabinet meeting at Gandhi Sagar in Mandsaur district. Cabinet members accompanied him.

Yadav described the project as an innovative initiative in power generation. He said it would provide up to 2,000 MW of electricity during peak demand hours, helping the state maintain round-the-clock power availability.

The project has a planned installed capacity of 1,920 MW and will be able to generate electricity at full capacity for six continuous hours.

It uses two reservoirs, with the existing Gandhi Sagar reservoir serving as the lower one. The system will circulate 2.4 TMC of water between the reservoirs without consuming it.

The system will store surplus electricity, including solar and wind power, by pumping water to the upper reservoir. During peak demand, the water will flow back through turbines to generate electricity.

Lays foundation for Gandhi Sagar eco-tourism projects

MANDSAUR: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav laid the foundation stone for Gandhi Sagar eco-tourism development projects here on Wednesday. Five projects, costing Rs 40.50 crore, will be developed under the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board's investment promotion initiative.

The projects will provide tourist facilities on Malasari Island and in Kanghatti village. Malasari Island will get a tenting unit, a tourist facilitation centre and water sports facilities. Kanghatti will get tenting facilities, water sports, a boat club and a modern resort with at least 20 rooms.

The state will also construct 135 new residential rooms for tourists at Gandhi Sagar. The government aims to develop the area as a major eco-tourism and adventure destination.

Yadav noted that Gandhi Sagar holds an important place in wildlife conservation, including the Cheetah Project and habitats for endangered vultures and other bird species.

He said the Destination Cabinet meeting would prove to be a milestone for the state, following the earlier Regional Industry Conclaves.

Aarti at Maa Chambal

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed the aarti of Maa Chambal on the banks of the Gandhi Sagar reservoir on Wednesday, ahead of the district's ninth Destination Cabinet meeting. He prayed for the well-being, prosperity and progress of the state's residents.

A group of 21 priests conducted the rituals according to Vedic traditions. Ministers, MLAs, officials and tourists were present.

Yadav described the Chambal as the lifeline of the Malwa region and a symbol of its culture and faith. Participants pledged to keep the river clean, use water judiciously and conserve the environment.

Inaugurates Upaj se Udyam exhibition

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the Upaj se Udyam exhibition at Gandhi Sagar on Wednesday. Stalls featured clusters for coriander, groundnut, garlic, oranges and betel leaf, along with medicinal products, dairy production, the benefits of micro-drip irrigation and the Drug-Free Mandsaur campaign.

He interacted with farmers and entrepreneurs, enquiring about production costs and market linkages. He urged them to use government schemes and said the state would make arrangements to sell such products at major pilgrimage and tourist sites.

Earlier, on Tuesday night, the Chief Minister received a traditional welcome upon arriving at Gandhi Sagar Tent City. Local public representatives greeted him with drumbeats, flowers and an angavastram, while cultural performances marked the occasion.

During his visit, Yadav inspected handicraft stalls set up by women's self-help groups and local organisations at the Tent City. He observed the handicrafts and products displayed by the groups.

Later, at Hinglaj Resort, a Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation facility in Gandhi Sagar, the Chief Minister reviewed the digital coffee-table book titled MP Travel Handbook.

JAORA: The CM and urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and other dignitaries went to the wedding reception of Jaora MLA Rajendra Pandey's son Pranjal Pandey at a local resort and blessed the newly-wed