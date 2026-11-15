MP CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates ₹1,353 Crore Dahi Irrigation Project In Dhar, 1.26 Lakh Farmers To Benefit Across 126 Villages | FP photo

DAHI\DHAR (Madhya Pradesh): With the inauguration of the Dahi project, both Congress and the BJP have started taking credit for the project. Congress MLA and former Narmada Valley development minister Surendra Singh Honey Baghel said the Kamal Nath government granted administrative approval of Rs 1,127.82 crore for the irrigation project on May 24, 2019.

Baghel said he headed the department when the government laid the project's foundation stone. He acknowledged that the present government subsequently advanced the project and completed it.

Dhar District Congress president Swatantra Joshi also reiterated the same. He also demanded a drought relief package for Dhar district during Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's visit.

After the function, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a roadshow in Dahi during celebrations marking Bhagwan Birsa Munda's 151st birth anniversary and the inauguration of the Dahi Micro Lift Irrigation Project.

The roadshow proceeded from Dahi bus stand to the main programme venue at Police Ground. Residents showered flowers on Yadav, while Tribal artists in traditional attire performed folk dances accompanied by drums and mandal. Yadav waved to the gathering and extended greetings on Tribal Pride Day.

Governor enjoys traditional Tribal cuisine

DHAR: Governor Mangubhai Patel celebrated Tribal Pride Day on Sunday by sharing a traditional meal with farmer Bhupendra Alava's family at Timaria (Schoolpura) village in Dahi block. Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur accompanied Patel during the visit.

The family served traditional dishes, including bajra and jowar rotis, fenugreek saag, urad dal and garlic-coriander thecha. After the meal, Patel interacted with the farmer's family and children and posed for photographs.

CM unveils 176 projects in Aalirajpur

AALIRAJPUR: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated and performed Bhoomi Poojan for 176 development works worth Rs 57.33 crore during the district-level Tribal Pride Day celebrations at Jobat on Sunday, marking the 151st birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

The projects included the inauguration of 73 works worth Rs 39.55 crore and Bhoomi Poojan for 103 works worth Rs 17.78 crore. Major projects included five barrages, Tribal hostels, 62 Anganwadi buildings and an integrated sports complex.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav described Bhagwan Birsa Munda as a living ideology whose Ulgulan movement against British oppression strengthened India's freedom struggle.

Expressing concern over low rainfall, Yadav directed the collector to conduct an immediate survey of affected farmers to facilitate relief payments. He also announced new Kapildhara wells and deepening of existing wells, stepwells and ponds under the VB-G Ram Ji scheme.

The Chief Minister approved a survey for the Gujarat border-Aalirajpur-Ambua-Jobat-Sardarpur-Tanda road and announced government bus services under the Chief Minister's Easy Transport Scheme.

He said the Tribal Affairs Department's budget had increased from Rs 651 crore in 2003 to Rs 47,428 crore. During the programme, beneficiaries received assistance under various government schemes, including Rs 3.66 crore in credit facilities for 68 self-help groups.

Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan highlighted the supply of Narmada water to 84 villages in Aalirajpur and Jobat.

CM ignored farmers' land concerns: MLA Sena Patel

AALIRAJPUR: Congress MLA from Jobat Sena Mahesh Patel accused Chief Minister Mohan Yadav of ignoring farmers' concerns over land acquisition during the Tribal Pride Day programme in Jobat.

Patel said she welcomed the Chief Minister but questioned his silence on land-related issues affecting farmers. She claimed that despite submitting documents and raising concerns, Yadav offered no concrete response.

The MLA alleged that the mineral department had issued six to seven letters concerning land in the Jobat Assembly constituency, creating fear among farmers about possible acquisition. She demanded the cancellation of all land-related notices issued by the Central and State governments.

Patel also accused the BJP government of claiming credit for the Narmada Micro Lift Irrigation Scheme. She said former chief minister Kamal Nath laid its foundation stone on May 24, 2020, and acknowledged the contributions of Mukesh Patel, Kalavati Behen and Surendra Singh.

She claimed that 100 to 120 villages remained excluded from the irrigation scheme and demanded their immediate inclusion to ensure water reached every farmer.

Highlighting inadequate rainfall, Patel demanded that the government declare Aalirajpur district drought-hit. She also sought a girls' college and road connectivity to every village.

Patel said she would continue raising these issues until the government cancelled the land-related notices, extended irrigation facilities to the remaining villages and declared the district drought-hit.