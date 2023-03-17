MP CM Chouhan transfers scholarships of ₹300 crore to 2.9 lakh students in Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has transferred ₹300 crore to bank accounts of 2.9 lakh students across the state under Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme.

During the event, the CM also also unveiled the statue of late former MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan at his ancestral Shahpur village.

Addressing the public, CM Chouhan announced that under the Kanyadaan Yojana, brides will now be given a cheque of the same amount instead of kanyadaan material. This decision was taken after several complaints accused government of providing 'substandard' material to the brides.

CM Shivraj Singh inaugurated four development works costing more than ₹11 crore here in Burhanpur and also performed Bhoomi Pujan for development works worth ₹69.75 crore. The Chief Minister also handed over tractor and scooty keys to the women of the Rural Livelihood Mission.

During this, cabinet ministers along with Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar were present. Member of Parliament Dnyaneshwar Patil demanded from the stage to set up an agriculture college in Burhanpur.