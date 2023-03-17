An accident & an iron rod in leg later, MP's Kuldeep Dandotiya roars back, qualifies for World Powerlifting Championship; CM Chouhan congratulates him on twitter

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): An accident and an iron rod inside leg later, Morena's Kuldeep Dandotiya roared back as he qualified for the upcoming International World Powerlifting Championship. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated Dandotiya on Twitter for his selection.

Kuldeep Dandotiya, a resident of Deori village in Morena district, had been preparing for the powerlifting championship for the last four years.

However, last year Kuldeep met with an accident and doctors had to insert an iron rod inside his leg. But, he never gave up. His hard-work paid off and Dandotiya got selected for the International World Powerlifting Championship to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa. Kuldeep will compete in the 120 kg weight category.

Powerlifting player Kuldeep Dandotia has said that he won the bronze medal in the national competition held in Kerala in the last three years, while he won the silver medal in the national competition held in Maharashtra last year.

CM Chouhan congratulated Dandotiya through twitter

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also congratulated Kuldeep Dandotiya by tweeting about his selection in the International World Powerlifting Championship. Dandotiya is very excited by the tweet of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chouhan tweeted, "Congratulations and best wishes to Shri Kuldeep Dandotiya of Morena for his selection in the World Powerlifting Championship and the first match to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on May 26th. May you make the state and the country proud with your brilliant game. Many best wishes!"

Kuldeep met with an accident an year ago

Last year, Kuldeep was selected for the Asian Championship. While going home Kuldeep Dandotiya met with an accident in which his leg was completely injured.

Kuldeep has told that when he had an accident, an iron rod was inserted in his leg and the doctor completely refused that he can never play this game and if he takes too much weight on the leg, it can be more fatal. But somewhere inside Kuldeep, the courage and the fire to fulfil his goal was not letting him stop, that is why Kuldeep again started practising to participate in the power lifting competition after 6 months of this accident.

The World Powerlifting Championship is to be held in South Africa from May 19 to 27. Kuldeep Dandotia has been selected in the sub-junior category of 120 plus kg weight category.