 MP Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal Reviews PM MITRA Textile Park Construction, Orders Faster Road, Power And Water Infrastructure Development In MP’s Badnawar
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HomeIndoreMP Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal Reviews PM MITRA Textile Park Construction, Orders Faster Road, Power And Water Infrastructure Development In MP’s Badnawar

MP Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal Reviews PM MITRA Textile Park Construction, Orders Faster Road, Power And Water Infrastructure Development In MP’s Badnawar

Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal inspected construction at PM MITRA Park in Bhainsola, Badnawar, directing officials to accelerate infrastructure development through micro-planning and weekly monitoring. He reviewed roads, electricity, water supply and drainage projects while emphasising efficient resource utilisation, faster civil works and employment-oriented courses at Badnawar ITI.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 06, 2026, 08:42 PM IST
MP Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal Reviews PM MITRA Textile Park Construction, Orders Faster Road, Power And Water Infrastructure Development In MP’s Badnawar
MP Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal Reviews PM MITRA Textile Park Construction, Orders Faster Road, Power And Water Infrastructure Development In MP’s Badnawar | FP photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal on Friday inspected the ongoing construction activities at PM Mitra Park in Bhainsola, Badnawar tehsil, on Friday and directed officials to accelerate work through detailed micro-planning and regular monitoring.

During a review meeting, Barnwal assessed the progress of infrastructure projects, including roads, electricity, water supply and drainage.

He instructed officials to increase machinery for road construction, utilise available resources efficiently and undertake multiple activities simultaneously.

He was informed that transformers for the park's electrical infrastructure would arrive in January. He also reviewed the construction of the overhead water tank and sumpwell and directed officials to expedite the civil works.

He instructed officials concerned to visit the site every week and monitor progress against established timelines.

The meeting also discussed proposed healthcare, educational and parking facilities at the park.

Barnwal directed officials to introduce additional employment-oriented courses at Badnawar ITI to improve local youths' skill development and employment opportunities.

Divisional Commissioner Bhaskar Lakshkar, Collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena, Superintendent of police Sachin Sharma and other officials attended the meeting.

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