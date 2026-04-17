MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Attends ‘Ekatma Parv 2026’ In Omkareshwar, Emphasises Adi Shankaracharya's Teachings Of 'Advaita Vedanta'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took part in the five-day Acharya Shankar festival ‘Ekatma Parv 2026’ held at Ekatma Dham Omkareshwar on Thursday.

During the event, he offered prayers and performed rituals at the holy place.

He also visited a book exhibition set up at the venue. On the occasion, he honoured Swami Sadanand Saraswati by presenting him an angvastra and a coconut and sought his blessings.

Officials said that under the guidance of the Chief Minister, work is underway on the second phase of development at Ekatma Dham. As part of this phase, an ‘Advaita Lok’ museum based on the life and philosophy of Adi Shankaracharya is being built at the site.

आज राजकीय विमानतल, भोपाल पर परमपूज्य द्वारका पीठाधीश्वर जगद्गुरु शंकराचार्य स्वामी श्री सदानंद सरस्वती जी महाराज का आशीर्वाद मिला। इस अवसर पर उन्हें अंगवस्त्र और श्रीफल भेंट किए। pic.twitter.com/48xfpBWi6v — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) April 17, 2026

The state government had approved ₹2,195 crore for the construction of the museum during a cabinet meeting held in May 2025 under the chairmanship of CM Mohan Yadav.

In a post on X, Mohan Yadav said that participating in the ‘Acharya Shankar Prakat Utsav – Ekatma Parv’ at Omkareshwar was a matter of great fortune and a deeply spiritual experience for him.

He said the festival aims to spread the sacred message and teachings of Adi Shankaracharya and the philosophy of Advaita Vedanta among people.

Check out the X post below :

आद्य गुरु शंकराचार्य की पावन स्मृति एवं अद्वैत वेदान्त के सार्वभौमिक संदेश को जन-जन तक पहुँचाने के उद्देश्य से एकात्म धाम, ओंकारेश्वर में आयोजित ‘आचार्य शंकर प्रकटोत्सव - एकात्म पर्व’ में आज सहभागिता करना, मेरे लिए सौभाग्य एवं आत्मिक अनुभव का विषय है।



यह उत्सव भारत की सनातन… pic.twitter.com/k3somh6Fx4 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) April 17, 2026

Meanwhile, after the Vedic rituals, discussions began as part of the five-day ‘Ekatma Parv’ programme. The sessions focus on the traditions and ideas of Advaita Vedanta in today’s time.

मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने आदि गुरु शंकराचार्य की पावन दीक्षा स्थली ओंकारेश्वर में 5 दिवसीय ‘एकात्म पर्व’ का विधिवत शुभारंभ किया। इस अवसर पर मुख्यमंत्री जी ने द्वारका पीठाधीश्वर जगद्गुरु शंकराचार्य स्वामी श्री सदानंद सरस्वती जी को अंगवस्त्र, पुष्पमाला एवं आदि गुरु शंकराचार्य की… pic.twitter.com/LGh624DRNN — Chief Minister, MP (@CMMadhyaPradesh) April 17, 2026

On the first day, speakers including Swami Swatmanand Saraswati, Swamini Brahmaprajnananda Saraswati, Lalitaditya and Vishal Chaurasia spoke on the topic “Advaita and Gen Z,” explaining the philosophy from a youth perspective.

Later in the evening, another session on “Udiya Baba” is scheduled, where Maa Poornapragya, Swami Pranavanand Saraswati and Acharya Mithileshanandini Sharan from Ayodhya will discuss the philosophical aspects of the tradition.