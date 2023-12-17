 MP: 'Centre Not Serious About Restoring Old Pension Scheme'
Senior citizens felicitated at pensioners' meet

FP News Service
Updated: Sunday, December 17, 2023, 11:53 PM IST
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Pensioners of the age above 90 years were felicitated in the Sammelan of the Central Government and Railway Pensioners' Association inaugurated by All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF) general secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra at Junior Railway Institute here on Sunday.

Western Railway Employees' Union general secretary JR Bhosale was a special guest.

Addressing the Sammelan, Mishra said that the All India Retired Pensioners' Welfare Federation (AIRPWF) has been registered, which will have a network from branch level to zonal level. He released a pamphlet on AIRPWF in the Sammelan.

He alleged that the Central government is not serious about restoring the old pension scheme and warned that a big agitation will be held in the coming days to warn the Central government.

Pensioners of the age above 90 years, including Bal Bhadra Singh Rao, Jankilal Ojha, Gaurishankar Sharma, B P Tiwari, G G Patil, Divye, Ramdayal Kalyani, Abdul Khalid were felicitated.

Earlier, president Prakash Vyas, senior advisor Govindlal Sharma, Hansi Shivani, H N Joshi, I L Purohit, Devisingh Bisht, Vijay Prakash Dubey, Ram Khilawan Kumau, S S Sharma, Manohar Singh Baroth, Premlata Jain, Manohar Pachauri welcomed the guests. Girish Sharma and Manish presented patriotic songs.

The sammelan souvenir of the pension association 'Sankalp' was also released. President Prakashchandra Vyas conducted the programme, while Mahila Samiti president Premlata Jain proposed a vote of thanks.

MP: Eyes Of Deceased Missing, Family Create Chaos At Guna District Hospital
