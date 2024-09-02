MP Celebrates Pola Festival With Grand Processions & Bull Worship, Honoring Agricultural Traditions

Bulls are being decorated and taken around village | FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): In a vibrant display of culture and tradition, Khetia celebrated the Pola festival with great enthusiasm, honouring livestock that plays a crucial role in farming. As part of the Bail Pola festivities, bulls were bathed, decorated with colourful ornaments and treated to a feast of delicious homemade dishes.

In a spirited procession, farmers led their decorated bulls around the city accompanied by lively music, culminating in a special circumambulation of the revered Bajrangbali temple. The event drew a large crowd, with many gathering at the Hanuman temple to witness the colourful spectacle. Preparations for Pola began early, with shops selling decorative materials setting up around the city from Saturday.

Read Also MP: Over Two Lakh Devotees Flock To Moti Baba Sewari Dham For Bhadra Chaturdashi Celebrations

Despite concerns about rain threatening to dampen the festivities, the weather cleared up by afternoon, boosting the spirits of the farmers and allowing the celebrations to continue well into the evening. Notably, the Bail Pola festival honours cattle, especially bulls, for their contributions to agriculture. Rituals include bathing and decorating bulls, featuring grains, lentils and jiggery.

It celebrates the vital role of bullocks in agriculture and promotes gratitude, compassion and harmony between humans and animals. This festival not only shows the relationship between farmers and cattle but also shows the amount of respect given to animals. On this day farmers also seek blessings for a good harvest and the well-being of their cattle.