MP: CBN team recovers 4.070 kg opium, 207.85 kg poppy straw in Rajasthan, one arrested

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In continuance of Anti-Drug operations, Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) Neemuch, acting on specific intelligence, searched the house of a suspected person in Pandoli village under Kapasan tehsil of Chittaurgarh district in Rajasthan and recovered 4.070-kilogram opium and 207.85 kilogram poppy straw on Saturday.

Earlier, after receiving intelligence that a resident of Pandoli village had opium and poppy straw secreted at his residence, a team of officers of CBN Neemuch was formed and dispatched in the early hours of Saturday and the suspected house in the village was raided which resulted in the recovery of 4.070 kilograms opium and nine bags of Poppy Straw weighing 207.85 kilograms.

The Opium was concealed in an underground Water Tank built below the kitchen. The recovered Opium and Poppy Straw have been seized and one person has been arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is under progress.

Before this, the CBN team after receiving specific intelligence that 2 White Colour Scorpios without number plates would be carrying poppy straw (Doda Chura) in huge quantity towards the Marwar area via Udaipur, a team of Officers of CBN, P&I Cell Singoli were dispatched in late hours of Friday and surveillance route was mounted.

Both the Scorpios were identified resulting in a high-speed chase by Preventive team CBN for several kilometers but the occupants of Scorpios fired and took interior roads.

Subsequently, Rajasthan Police (Udaipur) was alerted. Finally, in Nakabandi by Pali district police one of the Scorpio was intercepted after it overturned. Pali Police recovered 132 kilograms of Poppy Straw (Doda Chura) from the vehicle.