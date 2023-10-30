MP: Car Full Of Sarees Sparks Cong & BJP Blame Game

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A car stuffed with sarees was seized in Mandhata Vidhan Sabha area raising suspicion of misconduct in upcoming elections. It was alleged that the sarees were intended for distribution during BJP nomination rally. Congress worker Kamlesh Kharge was attacked when he tried to record the event on his mobile phone. Kharge reported the incident with Punasa police station claiming that the car driver tried to run over him. The car is reportedly owned by Punasa Nagar Parishad vice-president Rajendra Malakar.

Congress candidate Uttam Pal Singh accused BJP candidate Narayan Patel of orchestrating the saree distribution to garner support for nomination rally scheduled for the same day. Singh condemned the tactics and stressed on importance of fair and transparent electoral process. In response to these allegations, Mandhata election co-in-charge Nandan Karori denied any wrongdoing on the part of the BJP and termed it as a conspiracy by the Congress.

This incident has raised concerns about the integrity of the electoral process in Khandwa, as police investigation and legal actions were underway to determine the veracity of the claims made by both parties.

