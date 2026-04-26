MP Cabinet Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan’s Brother Gets Bail In CEO Threat Case; Security Tightened For Official | FP Photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man named Inder Singh Chauhan, who allegedly threatened CEO Priya Kag was granted bail on Saturday. He is the brother of Cabinet Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan.

Following the incident, the district administration enhanced security for Priya from 11 am on Sunday. A gunman has been assigned for her protection. Since receiving the threats, the CEO has suspended all field visits and is restricting herself to office work. She had sought security cover on April 22.

The matter stems from a dispute related to a collective marriage scheme. Inder Singh Chauhan allegedly entered the CEO’s office after applications containing fraudulent wedding cards were rejected. He is reported to have behaved in an intimidating manner and issued threats.

Despite the seriousness of the allegations, Chauhan secured bail within days, drawing criticism from various quarters. The CEO continues to work under restricted conditions, with field duties halted until adequate security arrangements are ensured.

Officials said the matter is being treated seriously and that the officer’s safety remains a priority.