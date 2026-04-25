Cabinet Minister’s Nagar Singh Chouhan, Brother Arrested For Threatening Woman Ceo In Aalirajpur | FP Photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Police registered a case against Inder Singh Chouhan, brother of Cabinet Minister Nagar Singh Chouhan, for allegedly threatening and intimidating Janpad Panchayat CEO Priya Kag at her office.

Kotwali Police filed an FIR following the incident. According to reports, the incident occurred on April 22 at approximately 3 pm, when Inder Singh Chouhan arrived at the CEO’s office and became enraged after learning that authorities had rejected applications submitted by already married individuals under the Kanya Vivah Yojana.

Priya Kag said Chouhan intimidated her, lunged at her aggressively and blocked her path, shouting, “I will break your teeth! I will bury you alive right here!” Accounts officer Sawan Bhinde intervened and restrained him.

Kag said she feels unsafe within her office premises. Police registered a case against Inder Singh Chouhan under Sections 132, 224, 221, 351(2) and 126(2) of the BNS. SP Raghuvansh Singh Bhadoria said police arrested Chouhan on Friday, produced him before the court and later granted him bail.

Cabinet Minister Nagar Singh Chouhan distanced himself from the incident, saying, “I do not speak to my brother. He lives separately and attends to his own affairs. The law will take its own course.”