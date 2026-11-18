MP Cabinet Scraps Two-Child Norm For Government Employees, Approves Projects Worth ₹70,650 Crore | VIDEO | X / Mohan Yadav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Wednesday decided to scrap the 2-child norm for government employees and approved several major projects related to industrial development, investment, employment, education and infrastructure.

The decisions were taken during a special Cabinet meeting held at Gandhi Sagar in Mandsaur district. The government approved five new industrial parks and projects expected to attract investments worth ₹70,650 crore and generate around 3.14 lakh employment opportunities.

The Cabinet also approved a ₹855-crore forest zoo and rescue centre in Ujjain, a new university in Morena, special courts in 6 districts and amendments to the state's aviation and industrial policies.

#WATCH | Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh: After the State Cabinet meeting at Gandhi Sagar, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says, "We have removed the two-child restriction for government employees to end the difficulties they faced under the old rule. To meet PM Modi's 2029 deadline against drugs, the Cabinet has also approved six special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) courts in Indore, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Singrauli, Bhopal, and Rewa for speedy disposal of narcotics cases."CM Yadav further said, "We have approved a Forest Zoo and Rescue Centre across 210 hectares in Ujjain at a cost of ₹855 crore, benefiting over 6,000 people. We also cleared a new medical college and university in Morena starting this session, and raised the development grant for Rewa Medical College and Hospital from ₹321 crore to ₹414.17 crore." — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2026

2-Child Norm For Government Employees Scrapped

In a major relief to government employees, the Cabinet decided to remove the 2-child restriction introduced in 2001 in view of the declining reproduction rate in Madhya Pradesh.

Under the existing rules, candidates having more than two children born after Jan 26, 2001, were not eligible for government employment. Government employees having more than two children could also face disciplinary action.

The Cabinet approved the removal of the relevant provisions under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (General Conditions of Service) Rules, 1961, and the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965.

With this decision, ongoing disciplinary proceedings against government employees for having more than two children will also come to an end.

मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव द्वारा गांधीसागर, जिला मंदसौर में आयोजित प्रेस ब्रीफिंग https://t.co/uefyumwACm — Office of Dr. Mohan Yadav (@drmohanoffice51) November 18, 2026

10 Other Major Decisions Taken By MP Cabinet

Five Industrial Parks To Generate Over 3 Lakh Jobs

The Cabinet approved five industrial parks and projects expected to attract investments worth ₹70,650 crore and generate around 3.14 lakh employment opportunities.

An agro park will be developed on 178 hectares at Basai village in Mandsaur district, attracting an estimated ₹3,200 crore investment and generating over 14,000 jobs.

आज की कैबिनेट उद्योगों के लिए ऐतिहासिक रही... मंदसौर के बसई में 178 हेक्टेयर में एग्रो पार्क और गरोठ के कुरलासी क्षेत्र में 3,500 एकड़ में केमिकल पार्क विकसित करने के निर्णय से प्रदेश में औद्योगिक निवेश और रोजगार के नए अवसर सृजित होंगे। #गांधीसागर_कैबिनेट_एमपी #GandhiSagarCabinetMP — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 18, 2026

A chemical park will be established on 3,500 acres at Kurlasi village in Garoth tehsil of Mandsaur district under the Central Government's Bhavya scheme. It is expected to attract ₹15,000 crore and provide employment to around one lakh people.

A bio-pharma park in Ratlam, spread across 453 hectares, is expected to attract ₹18,000 crore and create 25,000 jobs.

A textile and allied industries park on 341.10 hectares at Bhainsola village in Dhar district is expected to attract ₹6,150 crore and generate around 35,000 jobs.

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of a multi-product industrial area in Pandhurna.

#WATCH | Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chairs the State Cabinet meeting at Gandhi Sagar in Neemuch district. https://t.co/k4wghYcEwt — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2026

₹855-Crore Forest Zoo And Rescue Centre In Ujjain

The Cabinet approved a forest zoo and rescue centre on 210 hectares in the Naulakhi Reserved Forest area of Ujjain.

The ₹855-crore project is expected to generate around 6,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

₹237-Crore Research And Innovation Park In Ujjain

The Cabinet approved a research and innovation park on 100 acres of land in Ujjain at an estimated cost of ₹237 crore.

The park will promote research in space science, agricultural technology and emerging technologies.

Telecom Manufacturing Zone Expansion In Gwalior

The Cabinet approved the second phase of the Telecom Manufacturing Zone on 182.289 hectares at Talpura and Kulaith in the Special Area Development Authority (SADA) area of Gwalior.

New Company To Promote Small Industries

To strengthen micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the government approved the formation of MP MSME Limited with an initial financial provision of ₹10 crore.

The Cabinet also decided to continue the MSME Infrastructure Development Scheme for another five years at an estimated cost of ₹1,507 crore.

मंदसौर स्थित गांधीसागर जलाशय के तट पर आज विशेष कैबिनेट बैठक से पूर्व विधि-विधान से 'मां चंबल' की पूजा-अर्चना कर समस्त प्रदेशवासियों के सुख-समृद्धि की मंगलकामना की। कार्यक्रम में गांधीसागर इको-टूरिज्म परियोजना के ₹40.50 करोड़ की लागत के 5 प्रोजेक्ट्स का भूमिपूजन किया। चंबल नदी प्रदेश में मंदसौर, नीमच, भिण्ड, मुरैना आदि क्षेत्रों में किसानों की समृद्धि का प्रमुख आधार है। गांधीसागर डैम में बन रहे देश के सबसे बड़े और अत्याधुनिक पंप हाइड्रो प्रोजेक्ट से बिजली का उत्पादन 20 गुना बढ़कर लगभग 2,000 मेगावाट हो जाएगा। आज की कैबिनेट इस क्षेत्र के विकास को गति देने की दिशा में माइलस्टोन होगी और यहां के समृद्ध वन्य जीवन, चीता प्रोजेक्ट, लुप्तप्राय: पक्षियों और प्राकृतिक सौंदर्य से भरपूर स्थान में पर्यटन भी बढ़ेगा। #गांधीसागर_कैबिनेट_एमपी #GandhiSagarCabinetMP — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 18, 2026

Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project Expansion Discussed

The Cabinet discussed proposals for the second phase of the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project, including an 800 MW battery energy storage system and a 200 MW floating solar power project.

The proposed expansion aims to strengthen renewable energy generation and energy storage capacity in the state.

New University Approved In Morena

The Cabinet approved the establishment of Shri Radhe University in Morena district.

The university is expected to begin academic operations from the 2027-28 session, providing higher education opportunities to students in the region.

Special NDPS Courts In Six Districts

The government approved special courts in Indore, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Singrauli, Bhopal and Rewa for the speedy disposal of cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The Cabinet also approved an increase in the sanctioned amount for construction work at Rewa Medical College from ₹321.94 crore to ₹414.17 crore.

LIVE: मुख्यमंत्री @DrMohanYadav51 जी द्वारा कैबिनेट बैठक के उपरांत गांधीसागर, जिला मंदसौर में आयोजित प्रेस ब्रीफिंग #गांधीसागर_कैबिनेट_एमपी #GandhiSagarCabinetMP https://t.co/JdJwmv8hs0 — BJP Madhya Pradesh (@BJP4MP) November 18, 2026

Aviation Policy Amended To Boost Air Connectivity

The Cabinet approved amendments to the Madhya Pradesh Civil Aviation Policy, 2025.

Under the revised policy, viability gap funding (VGF) assistance for domestic air services will be extended from one year to four years, while assistance for international services will increase from one year to two years.

CII Appointed Investment Promotion Partner

The Cabinet approved amendments to the Madhya Pradesh Industry Promotion Policy, 2025.

The government also decided to appoint the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as the national partner of the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation for the next three years to promote investment in the state.

After briefing the media about the Cabinet decisions, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with several ministers, left in a minibus for the Khimla plant being developed in Neemuch district.