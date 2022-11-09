MP: Burhanpur collector Bhavya Mittal assumes charge

Representative image

Burhanpur/Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): The newly-appointed collector of Burhanpur district, Bhavya Mittal took responsibility for her duty on Wednesday. On this occasion, Bhavya pitched the scope of the district’s power loom and banana industry in regards to development.

The collector also discussed the special short inspection- 2023 of the electoral rolls which started from November 9 by the Election Commission (EC). Notably, through this campaign booth level officer (BLO) will sit in their centres and perform work of adding names of voters, correction of errors and others in the electoral rolls. She has also discussed various issues with the city journalist.

It is worth mentioning that earlier collector Bhavya Mittal was delivering services as additional commissioner in Indore. She has replaced collector Praveen Singh, who has been transferred to Sehore.

Collector gets warm welcome

In Agar Malwa district, Kailash Wankhede was appointed as the collector of Agar Malwa district on Wednesday. On his arrival, he was warmly greeted by the officer and public representative officer with a bouquet at the collector’s office.

Here, former collector Awadhesh Sharma gave him the charges. According to information, Wankhede is an IAS officer of batch 2013, who has been assigned as the collector from deputy secretary of commercial tax department by the general administration department.

Additional collector Ravi Kumar Singh, CEO, district panchayat DS Ranada, SDM Rajendra Singh Raghuvanshi, district president Govind Singh Barkhedi, general secretary Om Malviya and others were also present.