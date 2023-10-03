MP: BSNL Services Disrupted For 25 Days In Pithampur

Representative Image

Pithampur (Mhow): The Internet services as well as mobile networks have been deteriorating to such an extent that hundreds of customers have been fed up with the services of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for about last 25 days. Even after four weeks of complaints, the networks in the industrial area are still being disconnected.

According to department sources, many customers have stopped their BSNL connections. Due to this poor mobile service and network problems of BSNL in many areas of Pithampur, private companies have increased their customers.

