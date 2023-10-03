 MP: Birth Anniversaries Of Gandhi, Shastri Celebrated In Mhow
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Birth Anniversaries Of Gandhi, Shastri Celebrated In Mhow

MP: Birth Anniversaries Of Gandhi, Shastri Celebrated In Mhow

The officers and employees of the Cantonment board as well as members of organisations and citizens took the oath of cleanliness.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 02:49 PM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The city and nagar panchayats celebrated the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Mhow Cantonment Council organised a programme of garlanding Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Kotwali Chowk. Many distinguished persons including Cantonment executive officer Vikas Kumar garlanded the statue.

The cantonment board administration honoured more than 15 social organisations of the city and the citizens doing social service as well as the schools for their cooperation in the cleanliness drive of the Swachhata Seva Abhiyan.

The officers and employees of the Cantonment board as well as members of organisations and citizens took the oath of cleanliness.

The statue of Lal Bahadur Shastri standing near the tanga was also decorated on this occasion.

Meanwhile, Ankit Bagdi's organisation distributed free sanitary pads to girl students of Subhash Chandra Bose hostel in Dongargaon.

Read Also
Bhopal Metro Completes Trial Run With Shivraj On Board; Metro Train May Be Expanded To Vidisha &...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Youth Abducted & Thrashed After A Scuffle Breaks Out Between 2 Groups At Cafe

Indore: Youth Abducted & Thrashed After A Scuffle Breaks Out Between 2 Groups At Cafe

MP: Neemuch Authorities Uproot Crops On 11 Bighas Of Municipality Land For Proposed Stadium...

MP: Neemuch Authorities Uproot Crops On 11 Bighas Of Municipality Land For Proposed Stadium...

IIM Indore To Roll Out Special Courses For Women Looking To Resume Their Careers

IIM Indore To Roll Out Special Courses For Women Looking To Resume Their Careers

Ujjain Minor Rape Case: Accused Auto Driver's Shanty To Be Demolished Tomorrow

Ujjain Minor Rape Case: Accused Auto Driver's Shanty To Be Demolished Tomorrow

MP: Anganwadi Workers Submit Memorandum In Dewas

MP: Anganwadi Workers Submit Memorandum In Dewas