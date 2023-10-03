MP: Birth Anniversaries Of Gandhi, Shastri Celebrated In Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The city and nagar panchayats celebrated the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Mhow Cantonment Council organised a programme of garlanding Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Kotwali Chowk. Many distinguished persons including Cantonment executive officer Vikas Kumar garlanded the statue.

The cantonment board administration honoured more than 15 social organisations of the city and the citizens doing social service as well as the schools for their cooperation in the cleanliness drive of the Swachhata Seva Abhiyan.

The officers and employees of the Cantonment board as well as members of organisations and citizens took the oath of cleanliness.

The statue of Lal Bahadur Shastri standing near the tanga was also decorated on this occasion.

Meanwhile, Ankit Bagdi's organisation distributed free sanitary pads to girl students of Subhash Chandra Bose hostel in Dongargaon.

