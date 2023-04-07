MP: Bride, groom and baraatis leave wedding to protest outside police station, allege cops' misbehaviour with women

MP: Bride, groom and baraatis in Ratlam sit on protest after police stop DJ, allege misbehaviour with women | Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In a peculiar incident, the bride and groom left the stage and along with the baraatis sat on a dharna at GRP police station alleging cops' misbehaviour with women on Thursday night. However, police said that they had reached the wedding to stop the DJ as it was too loud.

The bride and groom agreed to proceed with the wedding ceremony at around 2 o'clock in the night after much persuasion by the police officers.

The case pertains to the Railway Colony area of Ratlam, where Ajay Solanki and Seema were getting married at a local marriage lawn. Shobharam and Pankaj, two officers of the Cheetah Force of Industrial Police Station, were passing by.

On hearing the loud DJ, both the officers went to the marriage lawn and asked the people there to stop it. They got into an argument with the guests present there. Angered by the misbehavior of the policemen, the members of the Solanki family reached GRP police station from where they were sent to the industrial area police station.

Groom alleges the officers were drunk

According to groom Ajay Solanki, “Policemen Pankaj Borasi and Shobharam, first stopped the DJ using indecent language. Then they started misbehaving with the women present there. Solanki also alleged that both the policemen were in an inebriated state and demanded for their medical test.

Police says will take action after proper investigation

Industrial Station in-charge Rajendra Verma said, “Police parties were patrolling in the entire city regarding Hanuman Jayanti. We got a tip that a DJ was playing loudly in the Railway Colony area adjacent to the police station, for which station road in-charge reached to stop it. The jawans of our Cheetah Force had also reached there on the spot. Angered by the DJ being stopped, the bride and groom reached the police station to complain. We have registered a complaint in the matter and action will be taken after proper investigation.”