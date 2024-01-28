MP: Brave Hearts Of CRPF Honoured In Neemuch

FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): CRPF, Neemuch, celebrated the 75th Republic Day with patriotism and enthusiasm on Friday. The celebration started with the hoisting of Tiranga. Chief guest CTC Neemuch IG Sandeep Dutta along with Group Centre DIG SLC Khoop, Range DIG Ram Krishna, RTC DIG Brigadier (retd) Anmol Sood, and Commandant of Group Centre Rajesh Kumar Singh besides gazetted officers, subordinates saluted the national flag amidst parallel reverberation of the national anthem.

CTC Neemuch IG addressed the gathering and extended warm greetings to all personnel and their families on behalf of the Director General, CRPF, Anish Dayal Singh, emphasising the pivotal role played by the CRPF in maintaining the internal security of the nation.

The ceremony took a poignant turn as Dutta honoured the brave hearts of CRPF, reading out the names of those awarded gallantry and prestigious medals on this auspicious occasion. In the evening, a grand 'badakhana' was organised in the messes.

'New India, New Law' exhibition held

FP Photo

The 'New India, New Law' exhibition was held at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School No 2 in Neemuch. The exhibition, organised collaboratively by the district public relations office and district police, highlighted the major provisions of laws and public welfare schemes.

MLAs Dilip Singh Parihar and Manasa Anirudh Maru, collector Dinesh Jain, and SP Amit Kumar Tolani also graced the event and extended best wishes. The exhibition received praise from the dignitaries.

The displays provided comprehensive information about the government's recent laws and public welfare initiatives, fostering awareness and understanding among the visitors.