 MP: Brahmin Federation Discusses Key Issues At National Meet
State president Suresh Dwivedi conducted the programme.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 03:01 AM IST
article-image
Guests, hosts and delegates pose for a group photograph at national executive committee meeting in Ujjain on Saturday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The national executive meeting of All India Brahmin Federation was held on Saturday in Mahavir Jain Dharamshala (Rang Mahal), Nai Peth under the chairmanship of chief guest corporator Maya Rajesh Trivedi.

National president of Gurjar Gaud Brahmin Samaj Dr Pradeep Jyoti presided over the programme and Shri Ramsant Saint Mahasabha executive president Nileshanand Giri was special guest.

Ashwin Tiwari, organising secretary from Jaipur said, functionaries and members from 17 states of the country participated and decisions were taken after considering important points for the benefit of the Brahmin community.

The points such as benefit of reservation to be given on economic basis, Prevention of Atrocity against SC-ST Act should be completely abolished or partially amended, constitution of Brahmin Commission at the national level, and the declaration of Lord Parshuram Jayanti as a national holiday were discussed in the meeting.

State president Suresh Dwivedi conducted the programme. Welcome speech was given by Kailash Dave, senior vice-president. The vote of thanks was given by Pramod Sharma.    

