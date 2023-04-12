MP: Boyfriend's hair sample reveals daughter strangled mom to death after she objected to their inter-religion relationship; life term for both

MP: Daughter and her lover strangle mother to death; sentenced to life imprisonment as victim holds on to accused's hair | Representational Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A special court under the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act in Mandsaur has sentenced a woman and her lover to life imprisonment for killing the woman’s mother after she objected their inter-religion relationship. The accused were convicted based on the call details and DNA report of the man’s hair which remained in the victim's hand.

Special Judge Rajendraprasad Soni also fined both the accused of Rs 5,000 each.

According to Special Public Prosecutor SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act Bhagwan Singh Chauhan, accused Arif Ayyub Khan helped Gopalbai Parasram’s daughter Seema in strangling her to death on November 17, 2018 and looted some jwellery.

Planned to kill mother as she was opposed to the affair

Police had registered a case in the matter on the report of victim Gopalbai's brother Dasaratha. During interrogation, Seema could not give any satisfactory answer. Later, she broke down and confessed to having a love affair with the accused.

Seema told that she and Arif were in love with each other and her mother and relatives were against their relationship. On the night of November 17, 2018, Seema's father and brother had gone to the farm to irrigate the crops, while Seema was at home. She called her lover Arif Ayyub Mansoori and his friend Babulal. At 11:30 pm, Seema held both her mother's hands, Babulal held her legs and Arif strangled the woman. Later, they looted the jewelry and ran away.

Accused accidently dropped his Aadhar card

Police were able to catch the accused based on a DNA report as Arif’s hair remained in the Gopalbai’s hand. Arif also dropped his Aadhar card at the crime scene.

The court, relying on the DNA report and circumstantial evidence, sentenced Seema and Ayub to life imprisonment under Section 302, read with Section 34, 120B of the IPC.

