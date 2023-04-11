Madhya Pradesh: Convoy carrying gangster Atiq Ahmed to Prayagraj will pass through Shivpuri

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): The police convoy carrying gangster Atiq Ahmed to Prayagraj will once again pass through Shivpuri on April 12.

Atiq Ahmad, who was lodged in the Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat, is being brought to Prayagraj by the Uttar Pradesh Police to be produced in a court in connection with a different case. He and members of his family are also accused of being involved in the recent killing of Umesh Pal, a witness to the murder of BSP Raju Pal in 2005.

All eyes will be on the convoy, consisting of about 50 vehicles, including media and Atiq's relatives.

(With inputs from PTI)