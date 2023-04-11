 MP: Students of Jabalpur's Rani Durgavati University barge into registrar's office, threaten to kill him over notice to vacant hostel
Angered by the incident, the university's academic staff union called off the entire work and demanded the expulsion of the guilty students

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 05:46 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A few students of Jabalpur's Rani Durgavati University allegedly barged into registrar's office and threatened to kill him.

Apparently, registrar Dipesh Mishra had issued a notice to students with criminal record to vacant the hostel campus.

Angry over this, the students abused the registrar and threatened to kill him if he does not cancel the notice.

This enraged the university's academic staff union and they called off the entire work and demanded the expulsion of the guilty students from the university.

The police swung into action after mounting pressure from the staff and raided the Devendra hostel and arrested one of the accused students, Somdutt Yadav.

He has been taken into custody and started interrogating him, while the search for 2 other accused is on.

