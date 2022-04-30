MP board results 2022: Radha shines bright in Class 12 examination in Jaora; know more about other students

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Radha Laluji, a student of Government Higher Secondary School, Sujapur, has secured 81% in MP Board 12th examination, as per results released on Friday.

Principal Rajendra Bose said that 32 students of the school appeared for the 12th board out of which 7 passed the examination in the first division while 19 passed in the second division. Radha said she got success with determination and hard work. School Principal Rajendra Bose, Gram Panchayat sarpanch Subhash Panchal, other school staff and residents extended best wishes for her bright future.

Kripa Samrath Kanwariya | FP Photo

Jaora: Kripa comes first in state in Agriculture

Kripa Samrath Kanwariya, a student of Shree Madhavanand Academy, claimed the first position in the state merit list in the Agriculture stream with 96% marks. Kripa credited the success to her parents and the school’s academic staff members. She told that she would not have been able to achieve this success without their constant support. School staff members, family members and other acquaintances extended the heartiest congratulations on her achievement.

Badnagar: 13 students of Lotus School pass out with flying colours

Thirteen students of Lotus Convent Higher Secondary School sparkled in the 10th and 12th board examinations, results of which were declared on Friday. Deepesh Verma Pithora secured the first spot with 96.2%, Shruti Yadav secured second with 95.2% in the Class 10 exam while Vinay Bhadviya secured the first rank with 93.8% in the 12 the board exam. Institution director Jitendra Singh Rajawat and principal Rahul Sharma heartily congratulated the teaching staff and students for these accomplishments.

Ujjawal Vyas | FP Photo

Alot: Ujjawal comes third in Ratlam district

Ujjawal Vyas, a student of Saraswati Shishu Mandir, Alot, has claimed the third place in the district merit list while being first across Alot block with 92.8% in the MP Board 12th examination. He thanked the school manager, principal and teaching staff for their unflinching support and dedication. School head Manish Soni, committee president Vimlesh Soni, Anil Srivastava and other staff members extended best wishes for his bright future ahead.

SGM Academy achieves 100% results

Pipalrawan: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Friday released MP Board class 10th and 12th results, in which SGM Academy achieved 100% results. Sneha Patidar, a student of Govt higher secondary school in Pagrawad has secured 86.6% in 10th results while Rani Bairagi, a student of Govt Higher Secondary School, Pipalrawan, has secured 81.4% in the 12th board examination. Mona Sendhava, a student of Saraswati Shishu Mandir has secured 82% in the 12th results, making the town proud. On this occasion, institution head Shivesh Dhakad, Jaiveer Singh Baghel, Chitesh Nagar and Rukhmani Garve extended their heartiest congratulations to students.

Unhel: Riya Verma makes Unhel proud

Riya Verma, a student of Government Higher Secondary School, Unhel has excelled in the 10th board examination with 413 out of 500 marks, whose results were declared on Friday. Among the 12th board toppers, Rajshree Solanki secured first place in Commerce stream with 403 out of 500 marks, while Monika Oswal secured the second position in the school in the Science stream with 401 out of 500 marks. On the third position, Jaya Narwariya, from the Arts stream secured 393 marks out of 500.

Garoth: Kashish, Kunal come second in Mandsaur dist in Class 12 exam

Kashish Udiya, a student of Sharda Convent School, Garoth has secured the second rank in the district merit list with 95.20% in Class 12th examination. Along with that, Kunal Modi, a student of Satyam Public School has also secured the second position in the district merit list.

Students of Sharda Convent School did well in the Class 10th examination. Mahi Vijay Gupta, Paridhi Kanhaiyalal Bardia Amra, Akshita Satyanarayana Dhanotia Khadavada have secured 476 marks. Director Suresh Srivastava and other school staff expressed happiness and extended their heartiest congratulations for a shining future for the successful students.

Kriti Patidar(L) and Rishabh Kushwah (R) above, Kaya Kushwah (L) and Kashish Tanwar (R) down | FP Photo

Dhar: Shree NG Jain School gives 100% results

Shree NG Jain School achieved 100% results in the Class 12th MP board examination. Mathematics stream student Kaya Kushwaha with 90%, biology student Hrishabh Kushwaha with 85% and Commerce student Kriti Patidar with 88.8% secured the first place and made Dhamnod town proud. Kashish Tanwar with 87.8% has secured the first position in her stream. School director Neeraj Dhanote and academic director Priyanka Dhanote heartily congratulated the teaching staff and students for their achievements.

Kriti Mukati | FP Photo

Kukshi: Kriti Mukati secures third spot in Dhar dist merit list

Kriti Mukati, a student of Datahari Public School, Kukshi, has secured the third position in the district merit list of Science with 94.6%. School president Mahendra Seth Gupta, Babulal Gupta Rajendra Gupta, and school principal Darshani Dixit wished well for the bright future of the student and announced to honour Kriti with a cash prize of Rs 30,000.

Neha Sharma | FP Photo

Hatpipliya: Neha Sharma comes first in Dewas district

Neha Sharma, a student of Class 12th, has secured first place in the district merit list with 93.4% as per MP Board 12th results released on Friday. Similarly, Khushi Rathore, also emerged as a topper with 93% in Class 12th. In the Class 10th exam, Piyush Jaiswal, excelled with 94.4% while Tanisha Anderea secured 88% in the Class 10th examination. The principal and other school staff wished for a glowing future for students.

