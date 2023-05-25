MP Board Result: Three students make it to state merit-list

Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two girls and a boy made it to state merit-list in the MP Board examinations, results of which were declared on Thursday.

Neha Lalit Bhagat, who got seventh place in the state merit-list, is class X student of local Adarsh Vidhya Peeth. She said that she studied as per her daily chart and wants to become Chartered Accountant (CA).

Mansi Yogeshwar Mahajan who has bagged ninth rank in state merit-list is class X student of Savitri Bai Kanya School, Burhanpur. She attributed her success to her parents and dedicated teachers and aims at becoming IAS officer. Mansi’s father Yogeshwar Mahajan works as salesman at Saree store.

Hritik Shah who secured ninth rank in Class XII examination results, is a student of New Vision School. He secured 94.2% in commerce stream.

Harsh Rajpur from Subhash Higher Secondary School (Burhanpur), Himanshu Chowksay and Prajakta Patil from New Gyandeep Vidhya Mandir and Anshika Mahale from Aadarsh Vidhya Peeth School also secured a place in the district merit-list.