MP Board Decentralises Revised Marksheet Printing From November 1, Students To Get Corrected Documents Faster In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students in the Indore division will no longer have to depend on the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education's (MPBSE) Bhopal headquarters to print revised marksheets, as the board has decentralised the process to divisional offices. The move aims to reduce administrative delays and help students receive corrected academic documents sooner.

Under the new arrangement, effective Nov 1, 2026, the Indore divisional office will print approved revised marksheets for students within its jurisdiction. Divisional officer Jyoti Bhaskar confirmed that printing will take place at the Indore office. She said the process would begin once the office receives the required data from the Bhopal headquarters.

Students to benefit from local printing

Earlier, district coordinating institutions examined correction applications submitted through MP Online and forwarded approved cases to the Bhopal headquarters. The records department then printed the revised marksheets and dispatched them to applicants. The new system removes the additional step of sending approved cases to Bhopal for printing. This could shorten the waiting period and help students obtain corrected documents sooner.

The change could particularly benefit students applying for college admissions, competitive examinations, scholarships and employment, where accurate academic records are essential. Students who need corrections to their marksheets may also find it easier to track the printing stage through the local divisional office.

Application procedure remains unchanged

MPBSE secretary Budhesh Kumar Vaidya issued the standing order on Oct 28, transferring printing responsibilities to divisional offices from Nov 1. However, students will continue to apply through MP Online under the existing procedure. District coordinating institutions will also retain their role in examining correction requests.

The Indore office has not started printing because it is awaiting the necessary data from Bhopal. Once the transfer is complete, the local facility will handle the printing of approved revised marksheets. The change is expected to bring the service closer to students, reduce dependence on centralised printing and streamline document delivery. Its success will depend on the timely transfer of data and efficient processing at the divisional level.