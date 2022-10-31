MP: BJP president VD Sharma gears workers for elections; asks to concentrate on booths where party got fewer votes

State BJP president Vishnudutt Sharma addresses the party workers, in Ujjain on Sunday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): “To win in the coming elections, we have to pay special attention to those booths where we got fewer votes in the last elections. There is a special need for all of us to work towards strengthening such polling stations,” BJP State president and MP Vishnudutt Sharma said here on Sunday.

While addressing a meeting of workers and party office-bearers held at the party headquarters at Lokshakti Bhavan, Sharma said that the organisation in Ujjain works very well and systematically. That is why no matter what the challenge, there are always good results here. He said that the land of Ujjain has brought a person like him to the present position.

Addressing the meeting, State general secretary Hitanand Sharma said "There are 485 polling stations in Ujjain district, while there are around 3000 workers. This means that we have a team of 5 to 6 workers available at every polling station. They just need to go there and work. The party structure up to the booth level remains very good. We just have to give direction to the workers and no one will be able to stop our victory. But all this work has to be done by you workers only", he added.

During the meeting, MP Anil Firojia, MLAs Paras Jain and MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan, city president Vivek Joshi, State vice-president Chintamani Malviya, mayor Mukesh Tatwal and others were present. The meeting was conducted by Sanjay Agrawal while the vote of thanks was given by Vishal Rajoria.

