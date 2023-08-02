 MP: BJP Corporator, Youth Fight In Mahakal Sawari In Ujjain
Amidst chaos in sawari on Monday, BJP corporator from ward 10 Yogesh aka Gabbar Bhati had a dispute with one Pawan Gehlot near Kartik Chowk.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a fight between BJP corporator and a youth during Lord Mahakal’s sawari on Monday evening went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday.

Amidst chaos in sawari on Monday, BJP corporator from ward 10 Yogesh aka Gabbar Bhati had a dispute with one Pawan Gehlot near Kartik Chowk. Soon the dispute turned into a fight. Police intervened to separate the two warring parties. However, by then the incident has sparked chaos. Later, the cops took Gehlot to police station. Gehlot later filed a complaint against corporator Bhati with Kharkuan police station.

Gabbar said that the youth passed remarks which led to arguments. Kharkuan police said that no case had been filed against anyone so far.

