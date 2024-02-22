MP: BJP Conducts Workshop Under Beneficiary Contact Campaign In Dhar

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a day-long workshop under the 'Labharthi Sampark Abhiyan' (beneficiary contact campaign) was conducted in the constituency on Thursday. The workshop was organised under the guidance of BJP district president Manoj Somni.

Under the campaign, the party workers would apprise the beneficiaries of welfare schemes of the government and connect them with the ideology of the party in the Dhar-Mhow constituency at each booth centre. The initiative would take place from February 25 to March 5.

The workshop was kickstarted with garlanding the photo of Bharat Mata, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee by the guests. The workshop would be organised in each division for three days, followed by a plan to reach out to the beneficiaries.

Praising the government’s schemes, BJP district vice president Saurabh Sharma said that the government has given houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna to more than 4 crore families, free food grains to 80 crore people, and more than 25 crore people have been brought out of the below poverty line in past 10 years and more than 14 crore rural families have been provided tap water facility.

Zila panchayat president and campaign coordinator Sardar Singh Meda, district general secretary Prakash Dhakad and others attended the workshop.