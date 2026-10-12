MP BJP Chief Hemant Khandelwal Targets Opposition Over Repeated Poll Defeats, Defends SIR During MP's Khandwa Visit | FP photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal criticised the opposition during his first visit to Khandwa, saying leaders facing repeated electoral defeats look for excuses to hide their leadership shortcomings.

Commenting on the ongoing protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, Khandelwal said everyone has the democratic right to express their views and register opposition.

However, he stressed that the manner and decorum of protests were equally important. He added that the government would not tolerate situations that benefit foreign powers or strengthen forces opposed to the country.

On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Khandelwal defended the process, saying similar exercises had been conducted in the past. Referring to the period of Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother, he said the process was not new.

He said discrepancies such as names appearing at multiple locations, entries of deceased persons and names of foreign nationals should be corrected.

The opposition should welcome efforts to make voter lists accurate, he said. At the same time, ensuring that no eligible voter is wrongly removed remains important.

During his Nimar visit, Khandelwal also held a meeting with the BJP core group to review the organisation, booth-level activities and upcoming political challenges. He emphasised strengthening the party’s grassroots network and keeping workers active.