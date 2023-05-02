MP: Bhoomi pujan done for divider and centre lighting work in Sendhwa

Representative Image |

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal council president Basantibai Yadav performed the bhoomi pujan of the construction works of dividers and centre lights along the Warla road on Tuesday.

In her address, she said that no stone would be left unturned for the development and beautification of the town. Under Kayakalp Abhiyan (rejuvenation campaign), many development works would be visible in wards.

Under Warla road beautification, construction works of 85 divider between Beti Bachao intersection and overbridge has been initiated at a cost of Rs 48 lakh. During the second phase, drains would be constructed on both sides of the road to remove surface water in the rainy season.

She added that under the Kayakalp Abhiyan, the government has released Rs 2 crore to the civic body for the improvement of local roads and tenders have been floated.

The construction works of roads would be initiated as soon as the NOC for sewerage work is received.

Vikas Arya, Arun Chaudhary, Mohan Joshi, Prahlad Tayal and local residents were also present.