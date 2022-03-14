MP: Bhagoria comes alive with drum beats, dancing

BAGH (Madhya Pradesh): The seven-day-long Bhagoria fair has started with gaiety and fervour.

It starts from dawn and goes on till dusk in which people from both the tribal and urban areas take part. Youngsters in their traditional outfits visit the fair.

Not wanting to be deprived of this beautiful experience, a huge crowd gathered at the fair on Sunday. The fair will continue till March 17.

Political party leaders also join the fair and dance with the tribes.

Bagh police station in-charge Surendra Singh Kanesh said that the security will be tight and mischievous elements will be kept under watch.

The various colours of the fair were on display with people dancing to the beats of drums, flutes, and various other musical instruments. It is also a place where people bring goods from their respective villages and sell them at the fair by setting a camp.

Similarly in Sanawad, tribals celebrated Bhagoria with gaiety and fervour at Bedia village. MLA Sachin Birla and many of his supporters reached Bedia and danced to the beat of drums along with the tribals.

MLA Birla wished all the villagers who joined the celebration. According to information, thousands of villagers from more than 25 villages adjoining Bedia participated in the funfair since morning. It was the first time since the Covid-19 outbreak that the area has witnessed such a huge gathering.

Tribals participate in large numbers in Sendhwa

Tribals in large numbers gathered at the Bhagoria fair around the old station premises. More than a thousand people danced to the beats of around a hundred drums. This is the first time, after the outbreak of Covid-19, that an event on this scale has been organised in Gandhwani village.

MLA Umang Singhar along with his supporters waving the Congress flag reached the fair premises. MP Chhatar Singh Darbar also reached the fair. The drummers were rewarded Rs 500 by Darbar. With the increasing crowd, various shops selling paan, kulfi, and soft drinks did brisk business. Police and administrative staff were present in order to manage the crowd.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 10:39 AM IST