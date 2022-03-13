Indore Crime Diary: Cops recover pistol, cartridges from toy factory of accused in syndicate liquor businessman shoot case; Married woman raped in the Banganga area

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police have seized the pistol which was used to open fire on a syndicate liquor businessman from accused Hemu Thakur’s toy factory in the city on Sunday.

According to Tahjib Kaji, Vijay Nagar police station-in-charge, Hemu was arrested from the Lasudia area a few days ago for firing a bullet at businessman Arjun Thakur at the syndicate liquor businessman’s office in the Vijay Nagar area.

The accused was in police remand and the police had been searching for the pistol used in the crime as the accused was misleading the police. During the investigation, the police came to know that Hemu runs a toy factory in the Gauri Nagar area and, possibly, he had hidden the pistol there. Following a lead given by the accused, the police recovered the pistol and two live cartridges from his factory. On Sunday, his remand period was over and he was produced before the court from where he was sent to jail.

Married woman raped in the Banganga area

A married woman was allegedly raped by a man in the Banganga area, police said on Sunday. The police have registered a case against the accused and two of his accomplices, including a woman for supporting the main accused.

According to the Banganga police, a 25-year-old woman lodged a complaint stating that she had gone to a place in the Banganga area where she met the accused, named Ketan, and two of his accomplices a few days ago. They had treated her to breakfast after which she fell unconscious. When she regained consciousness, she found her clothes dishevelled. According to the victim, the accused told her that he had made her video. He allegedly threatened to circulate the video if she refused to meet him.

After that the accused made physical relations with her several times without her consent and two others, including a woman, had supported him. The police have registered a case against the accused and started a search for them.

5-year-old girl drowns in underground water tank

In a tragic incident, a 5-year-old girl died after falling into an underground water tank in a township in the Aerodrome area on Saturday evening. Someone had put a cardboard cover on the tank leading to this fatal incident. The police have sent the body for an autopsy and started an investigation into the case.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sukma, daughter of Vishnu Karma. Vishnu and his wife are deployed there as caretakers in an under-construction house in Nariman City. When the couple was busy with some work, Sukma approached the water tank, sat on the cardboard cover and fell into it.

When the family members found the girl had disappeared for more than an hour, they started searching for her. Then, her parents checked the underground water tank and found the girl inside it. They took the girl to hospital but she could not be saved.

To cover the tank, the workers at the house had put a plyboard on it, but, on Saturday, someone had put a cardboard cover on the tank.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 11:55 PM IST