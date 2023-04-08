MP: Behind BJP's strength, there is the strength of its ideology, says Kailash Vijayvargiya at party dialogue meeting in Dhar

MP: Behind BJP's strength, there is the strength of its ideology, says Vijayvargiya at party dialogue meeting in Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday addressed a party dialogue meeting in Dhar.

In his address, Vijayvargiya said that we all have seen the 15-month Congress government and how the government troubled the common people.

Addressing the meeting, Vijayvargiya said, “We are very fortunate that the Narendra Modi government is here in the country as they are taking many important decisions for the betterment of the country. Our PM has been able to take these decisions only on the strength of BJP workers. Behind the strength of the BJP, there is the strength of its ideology and if any party worker defeats his own people, that means he defeats his own ideology and his party.”

“The big difference between other parties and our party is that our party is a family and all of us workers should work as a family to make the party win. Due to the government's ideology, we saw the construction of grand Ramlala's temple in Ayodhya after 500 years of struggle”, he further added.

Vijayvargiya paid visit to Kushabhau Thackeray's house

Before the dialogue meeting, Vijayvargiya and other senior leaders visited the ancestral residence of patriarch Kushabhau Thackeray and had a discussion with Thackrey’s sister-in-law Asha Shrikant Thackeray and family members. Vijayvargiya and others paid floral tributes to Thackeray.

Former Union minister Vikram Verma and former MLA Karan Singh Panwar reached the residence and held a general discussion.

When the media persons asked how suddenly he remembered Thackeray's family, Vijayvergiya replied that Thackeray always remains in their hearts, so they keep visiting here.

BJP organization district in-charge Shyam Bansal, BJP district president Rajeev Yadav, BJP state secretary Jaideep Patel, state minister Rajesh Agarwal, district panchayat president Sardar Singh Meda, former cabinet minister Ranjana Baghel, and others were also present during the programme.