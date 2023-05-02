MP: Barwani's Manju choses teaching over coveted sarpanch post

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): We often come to know about young people quitting their jobs to pursue politics as a career, but this woman leaving the coveted post of sarpanch has pledged to teach children- the future of the country.

Manju Rathore, wife of Kanha Rathore, was elected sarpanch of Bilwa road gram panchayat on July 14, 2022. However, she decided to give away the sarpanch (head of the village) post for a teaching job around 25 km away from her place. While serving as sarpanch, Manju, who has completed Bachelor of Education degree, had attempted for contract teacher class III examination and cleared it.

Manju has got a teacher’s job as a government teacher in Chautriyan village.On Friday, she along with her husband went to the Thikri Janpad office and handed over her resignation letter to Janpad CEO KR Kanude in presence of panchayat inspector.

Sharing the reason behind leaving the coveted post and opting for teaching as a career, Manju said that she has resigned from the sarpanch post to fulfill her dream of teaching. Manju further said that she aims to shape the future of tribal children to help them become better humans and contribute to society and play a key role in the development of the nation.

Read Also MP: Shramdaan on Labour Day in Barwani