MP: Barwani's Kar Sevak Brothers Symbolise Enduring Spirit

FP Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Ramdas Sharma and Om Sharma, two brothers from Barwani, etched their names in history as dedicated Kar Sevaks who played a crucial role in the historic demolition of Ayodhya's disputed structure in 1992. Their unwavering commitment and readiness to sacrifice their lives for the construction of the Ram Temple exemplified their deep sense of devotion.

Before setting out on their journey to Ayodhya in the 90s, the Sharma brothers fearlessly conveyed to their families their willingness to make the ultimate sacrifice for the cause. Despite facing numerous challenges and police interventions, the determined Kar Sevaks, including Ramdas and Om, reached Ayodhya, fuelled by their sense of purpose.

Om Sharma vividly recounted the intense moments of December 6, 1992, when, amidst the chaos, Kar Sevaks demolished the Babri structure by 11 pm. Following the demolition, they hastily erected a platform and enshrined Ram Lalla, marking the commencement of the construction of the Ram Temple.

The sacrifices and dedication of Sants and Kar Sevaks, including the resilient brothers from Barwani, have now come to fruition with the imminent completion of the Ram Temple. As witnesses to the historic event that shaped Ayodhya's destiny, the Kar Sevak brothers from Barwani symbolise the enduring spirit that led to the realisation of this long-cherished dream.