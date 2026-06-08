MP Bags 31 Medals At Pentathlon Nationals, Including 11 Gold, 10 Silver And 10 Bronze | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh team delivered an outstanding performance at the 15th Modern Pentathlon Biathle-Triathle National Championship held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, winning a total of 31 medals, including 11 gold, 10 silver and 10 bronze. The impressive showing earned the state the runner-up trophy.

Among the top performers, Yashvi Nitesh Sharma, Kanakshree Tejprakash Dharwal and Bhoomi Govind Agarwal won two gold medals each.

Siddhant Singh Gopal Singh Jadon, Asmi Deependra Bhatnagar and Dr Mayank Rathore secured one gold and one silver medal each. Siddhika Rajendra Yadav and Yash Bathre also won gold medals.

Other medal winners included Nidhiswaram Mayank Rathore, Aarav Nilesh Bafna, Shiryavardhan Dhirendra Gehlot, Harman Singh, Dhairya Sahu, Asmi Mayank Kataria, Kanishka Sanjay Gehlot, Dhirendra Kumar Gehlot, Bhavya Narendra Joshi, Bhavesh Deepak Patel and Veer Bhardwaj.

Several participants were from Neemuch district. The athletes have now been selected for the upcoming Asian Championship and World Championship in Portugal.

Coaches Chandra Shekhar Awasthi and Kashi Prasad Verma were credited for guiding the team to success.

Bhavyaditya leaves for national championship

Promising para-swimmer Bhavyaditya Singh Chandrapal Singh Rathore has left for Bengaluru to participate in the Para Aquatics National Championship, where he will represent Madhya Pradesh.

He will compete in the 50-meter backstroke, 100-meter backstroke and 50-meter breaststroke events. His selection has brought pride to the district’s sporting community.

Bhavyaditya’s journey has been guided by mentor Prabhu Mulchandani and motivator Rakesh Kothari, while coaches Ayush Gaur, Nilesh Ghavri, Sudha Solanki, Sameer Singh Jadon, Abhishek Ahir and Rohit Ahir played key roles in his training.