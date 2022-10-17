MP Backwater Drownings: Bodies of all five women, including two minors retrieved

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 17, 2022, 02:46 PM IST
Shamgarh (Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh): Rescue and search operations at the backwaters of Gandhi Sagar dam is on in the Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh. Two more bodies were recovered here on Monday morning. With this, the bodies of all five women, including two minors have been retrieved.

The deceased have been identified as Rasal Bai, wife of Radheyshyam Dhangar, Prembai, wife of Balu Singh, 35, Dhapubai, 35, wife of Gopal Dhangar, Radha, 16, daughter of Mangilal Dhangar and Madhu, 17, daughter of Kanha. 

Two persons, including one minor, managed to swim ashore after they fell in the water while crossing the waterbody, an official said on Monday.

Five teams of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) were engaged in the search for the missing woman, he said.

Financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh will be given to the next of kin of the deceased, said Collector Gautam Singh.

Earlier on Sunday, the victims were trying to cross the waist-high water stretch by holding hands and slipped after one of them lost footing.

On information, MLA and Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Dung also reached Tola Khedi directly from Bhopal at around 12:30 am and took stock of the rescue and consoled the people who had lost their families in the incident and injured the girl and the person in the incident.

