MP: ‘Baba Saheb Dreamt Of India Becoming A Strong Nation’

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Thinker Dr Tara Parmar said that Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was a multi-dimensional personality, a progressive thinker and a pioneer of social revolution. She was speaking under Dr Ambedkar lecture series organised on the 68th death anniversary of the father of the Constitution. She added that Ambedkar was a strong supporter of morality, ethics and honesty in public life and a believer in value based politics and dreamt India in becoming a strong nation. The lecture was a joint event organised by Dr Ambedkar Peeth and School of Studies in Agricultural Science, Vikram University on Wednesday.

SS Narang, special guest, para-legal volunteer of the district legal services authority said that Baba Saheb, who left an indelible mark on the history of modern India, has given a unique and priceless gift to us - law for all, justice for all. It is every person's right to do so. The welcome speech and information on the activities of the Peeth was given by Prof SK Mishra. The programme was conducted by Dr Nivedita Verma and vote of thanks was given by Prof Rajesh Taylor.

AJJAKS PAYS FLORAL TRIBUTE

AJJAKS district unit remembered Baba Saheb on his death anniversary by paying floral tributes and garlanding his statue at Tower Chowk. Likewise members of several socio-political and voluntary organisations also visited the statue of Baba Saheb and paid floral tributes to him.