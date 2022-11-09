MP: Baba beat up a minor along with his companions for speaking negatively about Tantrik Baba

Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Baba's accomplices alleged tantrik father Kamal Kaithwas, 23 year old resident Lohar Patti Mohan Talkies Mhow, for speaking negative things about Tantrik Baba, when a 17-year-old student of class XI, resident of Gurjar Kheda, was accused of two accomplices of the alleged tantrik.

When told this, the tantrik beat up the minor student in a hut-like room located on Mhow Indore Road and took off his clothes and made him obscene. Made the video and blackmailed it, the Mau police told that the minor was stealing money from the house, then I saw and asked, the matter was revealed, the police station's sub-inspector Narendra Aggarwal told that the alleged tantrik accused on the complaint of the minor in this case Arpit father Kamal Kaithwas resident Blacksmith Patti Tushar Kaithwas and Kunal Kaithwas resident Gurjar Kheda, Section 377, 327, 294, 326, 506 and 34 of Indian Penal Code and Pasco Act.

In the preliminary information, the minor student told the police that the incident took place on May 2, the accused tantrik Arpit Mhow was called to the room behind a bakery located on Indore Road and the minor talked about the Tantrik Baba. When he refused to accept him as a Tantric Baba, Arpit and his companions abused and beat up Rajputs.

When the other companions left, Arpit told me After making my porn video, the accused kept stealing money from the house and gave about Rs.20000 to the tantrik when tell the family members about this incident so the family members took shelter of the police and informed the police station in-charge about the whole incident in detail.

