MP: Author Gets International Recognition

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Hindi Sahitya Bharti, determined to uplift Hindi language and literature, is organised by its executive body at the international level in 32 countries and 27 states of India.

With this aim in mind, an online poetry writing competition was organised by Hindi Sahitya Bharti Ujjain on Hindi Pakhwada in 2020 in which 145 participants from 18 states participated.

Seeing the enthusiasm of participants, these poems were compiled and given the form of a book by Dr Chitra Jain, president of Hindi Sahitya Bharati Ujjain with the help of Dr Uma Bajpai, Dr Jaya Mishra, Dr Dolly Giri Goswami and Rashmi Bajaj.

‘Nation, Nationality and Hindi’ edited by Dr Chitra Jain has been included in the Golden Book of World Records. On this occasion, Manish Vishnoi, the Asia head of Golden Book of World Records honoured them in Indore.

PIC-9: Dr Jain and Dr Bajpai receive the Golden Book of World Records certificate FP PHOTO

